Wise launches multi-currency Interest feature in Canada

Wise has launched an Interest feature in Canada, allowing customers to earn returns on CAD, USD, EUR, and GBP balances within one account.

The feature allows customers who opt in to continue sending, spending, and converting funds internationally without minimum balance requirements or lock-up periods. Current rates stand at 2.22% on CAD, 3.14% on USD, 0.8% on EUR, and 2.21% on GBP.

Addressing a gap in cross-border money management

Canada sees significant volumes of international payment activity each year. According to public data from Payments Canada, outbound remittances and cross-border commercial activity have been growing steadily. Despite this, customers seeking to hold and grow money across multiple currencies have typically been required to open separate accounts with different providers for each currency, arrangements that have often come with minimum balance thresholds and rates that change over time.

Wise's Interest feature is designed to consolidate this into a single account, removing the need to manage multiple relationships or lock funds away to access returns. In addition, the feature is activated through the Wise app with a straightforward opt-in process and carries no penalties for accessing funds.

Infrastructure investment and market growth

According to the official press release, the launch coincides with a period of investment by Wise in its Canadian operations. The company reported that its active customer base in Canada grew by more than 30% in its 2025 financial year.

Earlier in 2025, Wise became a member of Payments Canada, making it eligible to apply for direct participation in Canada's national payment systems, including the Automated Clearing Settlement System (ACSS), Lynx, and the forthcoming Real-Time Rail. Direct access to this infrastructure would, over time, allow the company to process payments more quickly and at lower cost for Canadian customers and those sending money to and from Canada.

Vinay Nilakantan, Head of Product for North America at Wise, noted that the feature is intended to offer a more flexible approach to multi-currency money management, combining returns with unrestricted access to funds, an arrangement that, until now, was not broadly available to Canadian customers in a single account.

The Interest feature is available to eligible Wise personal and business customers in Canada.