Payments infrastructure company Fun has raised USD 72 million in a Series A round to expand global operations and deepen its technology stack.

The broader context for this raise reflects a sustained demand shift in fintech and digital asset markets. As platforms scale to serve global user bases, the fragmentation of payment rails, currencies, and settlement systems has become a material constraint on growth. Interoperability gaps between legacy infrastructure and newer financial platforms create friction that affects user conversion, a particularly sensitive issue for trading and liquidity-dependent applications.

Fun's approach centres on a unified payments layer that consolidates these flows, reducing the operational burden on platform operators. The company describes itself as engineering-led, with a deliberately small team structure intended to allow close integration with client platforms.

Expansion and acquisition strategy

According to the official press release, the Series A capital will fund the opening of a Singapore office as Fun moves to establish a presence in the Asia-Pacific market, a region with significant growth in digital finance activity and a complex multi-currency payments environment. The company has also indicated it will pursue acquisitions to strengthen its infrastructure capabilities, though no specific targets have been disclosed.

The round follows a period of building in private, and marks Fun's first public fundraising announcement since its founding. The co-leadership of Multicoin Capital and SignalFire in this round reflects continued investor interest in payments infrastructure serving the digital assets and fintech sectors, particularly at the intersection of compliance-capable settlement and high-throughput transaction processing. The company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

As regulatory frameworks around digital asset platforms continue to evolve across major markets, infrastructure providers that can offer reliable, global money movement with audit trails and operational depth are positioned to play an increasingly significant role in the broader financial ecosystem.