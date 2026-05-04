Ecommpay and BridgerPay have extended their collaboration to provide merchants across the UK, EU, and South East Asia with access to a broad suite of payment solutions, including card acquiring, alternative payment methods (APMs), and mass payout capabilities. The arrangement, which has been in place for more than six years, operates through BridgerPay's AI-powered payment orchestration platform and allows merchants to connect to Ecommpay's payment gateway via a single integration.

Localised payment methods across key markets

The partnership is structured to address the operational complexity that merchants face when expanding into markets with distinct payment preferences. Through BridgerPay, Ecommpay makes its gateway available to ecommerce merchants requiring both global card processing and region-specific payment methods. For South East Asia, this includes Malaysian Online Banking, which allows merchants to process transactions in Malaysian ringgits via local bank accounts and supports both purchases and payouts. Additional APMs covered include Touch 'n Go, used within Malaysia's public transport and digital commerce ecosystem; GrabPay, a widely used Malaysian e-wallet service; Boost Wallet, which supports international customer payments via DuitNow QR; and Shopee Malaysia, an online retail platform with a presence across Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Taiwan. In the Philippines, QRPh (the national QR code standard) enables fast and secure payments and transfers between e-wallets and banks. In Thailand, PromptPay allows fund transfers using a citizen ID, a mobile number, or bank account details via digital channels.

A company official at BridgerPay noted that the integration model is designed to allow merchants to offer localised payment options without the need to manage multiple payment providers separately.

Single integration, multiple jurisdictions

Ecommpay's gateway architecture combines direct card acquiring with APM support, fraud prevention tools, and mass payout functionality within a unified integration. This approach means that BridgerPay's merchant clients can both accept payments from and issue payouts to customers in supported jurisdictions without building separate infrastructure for each market. A company official at Ecommpay noted that the partnership reflects a shared position on payments as a strategic function, rather than an operational cost, for businesses operating internationally.

The arrangement highlights a broader trend in payment orchestration, where merchants seek consolidated access to diverse payment rails through a single technical layer, reducing integration overhead while maintaining local relevance across geographies.