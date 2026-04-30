Telr enables Jaywan card scheme for UAE merchants

Telr has integrated Jaywan, the UAE's national card payment scheme, across its merchant network.

Jaywan was launched by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, as a locally operated card payment infrastructure designed to support the UAE's broader shift toward a digitally driven economy and to strengthen the resilience of its domestic financial system.

Domestic scheme integration

According to the official press release, with the integration now live, Telr merchants can accept Jaywan-branded cards at checkout, adding a nationally issued payment method alongside existing international schemes. The move reflects a growing trend across the region, where central bank-backed domestic card schemes are being positioned as strategic alternatives to global networks, with the dual aim of reducing dependency on international infrastructure and retaining transaction data within national borders.

Al Etihad Payments, established under the Central Bank of the UAE, sits at the centre of the country's payments modernisation agenda. Jaywan represents one of the more visible outputs of that agenda, a scheme built to serve both consumers and the broader merchant ecosystem operating within the UAE.

For Telr's merchant base, the integration means access to a payment method specifically tailored to the local market, which may carry practical benefits in terms of transaction processing speeds and acceptance rates for cardholders using UAE-issued Jaywan cards.

The development also aligns with the UAE's wider policy direction around financial sovereignty and digital infrastructure, priorities that have gained prominence across Gulf Cooperation Council markets in recent years as regulators seek greater oversight of domestic payment flows.

Telr operates as a payment gateway serving merchants across the Middle East, providing online payment processing and related commerce tools. In addition, the company's platform supports multiple currencies and payment methods, positioning it as infrastructure for cross-border as well as domestic commerce in the region.

No timeline for broader rollout phases or merchant adoption targets was disclosed as part of the announcement.