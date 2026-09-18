Telr has partnered with MoneyHash to make its regional acquiring capabilities available through MoneyHash's orchestration platform.

MoneyHash connects businesses to multiple payment providers through a single application programming interface. Through the partnership, Telr's regulated acquiring and remittance infrastructure is added to MoneyHash's existing network of provider integrations. Businesses using MoneyHash can incorporate Telr into a broader multi-provider strategy without building a separate direct integration. Furthermore, they can use MoneyHash's routing tools to manage how transactions are routed between providers.

For Telr, the partnership provides an additional distribution channel to merchants that use orchestration platforms, extending the reach of its acquiring infrastructure while allowing merchants to retain a choice of providers. For MoneyHash's customers, it adds a regulated regional partner with established acquiring and local payment method coverage to the existing ecosystem.

Telr's regional acquiring and payment infrastructure

Telr, established in 2014, is a UAE-based provider offering acquiring and remittance capabilities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Jordan. Its service includes card schemes and digital wallets, alongside social commerce, QR transactions, digital invoicing, BNPL, and merchant financing services.

Market implications

According to Nader Abdelrazik, CEO and Co-founder of MoneyHash, the collaboration is intended to let businesses combine providers according to their markets and customers rather than being limited to individual integrations, supporting multi-provider payment strategies as companies enter new markets.

The partnership adds to the range of regional and global providers accessible through MoneyHash's orchestration infrastructure. Earlier in 2026, the company partnered with Thawani Pay to extend its reach to Oman and collaborated with Visa to grow Cybersource payments within its network.

The Telr-MoneyHash agreement comes as the Middle East and Africa payments market continues to expand. Based on a report by Mordor Intelligence, the market was valued at USD 0.87 trillion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.82 trillion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.93%. Saudi Arabia held 29.10% of the market's 2025 transaction value, while the UAE is forecast to grow at a 16.75% CAGR through 2031.