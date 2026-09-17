Amazon and Santander's digital consumer finance platform, Openbank Pay, have launched flexible payment solutions for customers shopping on Amazon.pl.

The service allows shoppers to finance purchases either through a short-term deferred payment option or through instalment plans, extending a partnership between the two companies that has already been rolled out in other European markets, including Germany, Austria, and Spain.

Financing options and eligibility

Under the new arrangement, Polish customers shopping on Amazon can choose to pay within 30 days, interest-free, for purchases of between EUR 18 and EUR 236. Alternatively, clients can spread payments in instalments over three to 60 months for purchases ranging from EUR 23 to EUR 2,950. To use the service, customers select Openbank Pay as a payment method on the product page or at checkout, fill in an application, and then receive a decision online.

The financing options apply to most product categories on Amazon.pl, including electronics, computers, toys, home improvement, and kitchen items. However, they do not apply to Amazon gift cards, grocery products, specific digital goods such as music, video, e-books, apps, and game downloads, or pre-order and out-of-stock items.

According to the companies, the new payment methods will be rolled out progressively to eligible customers over the coming weeks.

Extension of an existing European partnership

The Poland launch builds on previous rollouts of Openbank Pay's service with Amazon in other European markets, extending the availability of instalment-based and deferred payment financing to additional users across the region. Similar options were provided to Spanish Amazon customers back in September 2025, though the instalment period is limited to four to 40 months.

Katarzyna Ciechanowska-Ciosk, Country Leader of Amazon.pl, said the move gives clients additional choice at checkout, noting that the option to pay in 30 days or in instalments is intended to integrate directly into the existing purchase flow rather than function as a separate add-on.

The launch reflects a broader trend among ecommerce platforms and banking groups to embed consumer financing directly into the online checkout process. According to a Chargeflow report on BNPL statistics, Europe represents around 25,9% of global BNPL revenue, with the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) estimated at USD 191,3 billion in 2025, expected to grow to USD 293.7 billion by 2030. Therefore, for Santander, the partnership extends Openbank Pay's footprint beyond its earlier launches in Germany, Austria, and Spain, positioning the unit as a financing partner for an important online retailer across multiple EU markets.