NewsPayments

barq closes USD 329.5 mln Series A round, hits USD 1.85 bln valuation

CP

Claudia Pincovski

17 Sep 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
fundingdigital paymentspaymentsexpansiontransactions
Countries:
Saudi Arabia

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