Mastercard, Trip.com pilot agentic commerce for travel

Mastercard, Trip.com, and Network International have showcased an AI-powered agentic commerce solution for travel bookings using TripGenie.

According to the official press release, the showcase centres on TripGenie, Trip.com's AI-powered travel agent, which draws on Mastercard's Agent Suite for Merchants to complete bookings on behalf of consumers. Network International, acting as acquirer, supports the payment infrastructure behind the solution.

How the agentic booking flow works

Agent Suite for Merchants is a Mastercard offering that allows merchants to embed agent-led shopping experiences, including product discovery, research, and consumer-authorised purchases, into their existing ecommerce environments. Within the collaboration, TripGenie applies this framework so that travellers can search, compare, and complete purchases for services such as attractions and other ancillary travel offerings, while Trip.com retains control over the brand experience and customer journey.

According to Mastercard, the initiative combines Trip.com's travel ecosystem, Network International's acquiring capabilities, and Mastercard's payments network, gateway infrastructure, and agentic commerce framework. Mete Güney, executive vice president of Market Development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Mastercard, said the collaboration is intended to show how consumers can transact through new solutions as agentic AI changes how people shop. Schubert Lou, chief executive officer of Trip.com, said the companies are exploring how AI agents, operating with a traveller's authorisation, can facilitate travel-related transactions from discovery through to payment.

Rollout planned for 2027

A phased rollout and commercial launch of the solution is expected in early 2027, following further collaboration between the three parties.

Martin Pitcock, head of ecommerce and omni-channel at Network International, said agentic commerce is expected to reshape how consumers interact with digital services by reducing complexity and enabling more personalised purchasing. Network International provides payment acceptance services across the Middle East and Africa region.

The companies present the collaboration as a blueprint for merchants, payment service providers, and financial institutions in the region considering agent-driven commerce, with potential expansion to further use cases and markets beyond travel.

Agent Suite for Merchants is distributed through Mastercard Merchant Cloud, an acceptance framework through which businesses can access modular payment services such as fraud protection, authentication, tokenisation, and data and partner services.