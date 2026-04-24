MoneyHash, a payment orchestration platform operating across emerging and global markets, has announced a partnership with Thawani Pay, one of the first licensed fintech companies and payment solutions providers regulated by the Central Bank of Oman.

The partnership extends MoneyHash's orchestration layer into Oman, enabling merchants to access local payment infrastructure without rebuilding payment logic for the market.

Through the integration, merchants using MoneyHash can operate within Oman's payment ecosystem while maintaining unified payment operations across their broader regional footprint. MoneyHash's orchestration layer consolidates multiple payment providers, transaction routing optimisation, and cross-market visibility through a single integration. MoneyHash's network spans more than 350 connections, 150-plus payment methods, and 40-plus markets.

Thawani Pay's regulatory standing and capabilities

Founded in 2016, Thawani Pay supports a range of payment use cases in Oman, including everyday consumer transactions, bill payments, and government services. The company holds PCI DSS certification and operates in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and the country's broader digital transformation objectives. Through the partnership, merchants gain access to Thawani Pay's payment capabilities within a secure, regulated infrastructure.

Furthermore, the collaboration builds on MoneyHash's existing strategy of deepening local coverage in markets where it operates, adding Oman to its regional network across the Middle East and emerging markets without requiring merchants to establish separate integrations for each new market they enter.

Commenting on the news, Nader Abdelrazik, Co-Founder and CEO of MoneyHash, noted that the partnership allows businesses to operate in Oman with the same level of control and visibility they have across their broader payment stack, while benefiting from strong local infrastructure.

Adding to this, Majid Al Amri, Founder and CEO of Thawani Pay, underlined that working with MoneyHash enables the company to support businesses operating in Oman with flexible payment solutions and a strong foundation for growth.

The start of the collaboration with Thawani Pay comes on the heels of MoneyHash's partnership with EazyPay, with the move being focused on expanding the company's Bahrain coverage. The agreement was set to extend MoneyHash's network of regulated payment providers in Bahrain, delivering regional and international merchants access to locally licensed acquiring infrastructure via a single orchestration layer.