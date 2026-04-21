MoneyHash, a payment orchestration and infrastructure platform focused on emerging markets, has announced a multi-year partnership with Visa to expand the enablement of Visa's Cybersource payment platform within its orchestration layer.

The partnership builds on an initial collaboration announced in 2024 and is designed to give merchants access to Visa's global payment infrastructure alongside local and international payment methods through a single integration.

As detailed in the official press release, through the expanded arrangement, MoneyHash will continue to scale Cybersource integration within its orchestration layer, enabling merchants to improve authorisation rates, expand payment acceptance, and accelerate market launches across the MENA region without managing multiple direct integrations. MoneyHash functions as a central infrastructure layer between merchants and payment providers, providing routing, performance optimisation, and a unified API across their payment stack.

Emerging market context and commercial rationale

Emerging markets present particular payment infrastructure complexity, with fragmented provider landscapes, diverse local payment methods, and variable authorisation performance across different networks and geographies. By combining Cybersource's global capabilities with MoneyHash's orchestration and routing layer, the partnership aims to help enterprise merchants increase payment success rates, reduce processing costs, and improve conversion through automated failure recovery.

The MENA region has seen growing demand for flexible, multi-provider payment architectures as digital commerce adoption accelerates and enterprise merchants seek to consolidate payment operations without sacrificing the flexibility to work with multiple providers.

Commenting on the move, Nader Abdelrazik, CEO of MoneyHash, said the partnership reflects the natural evolution of the relationship with Visa, from collaboration to deeper infrastructure alignment, giving merchants in MENA and beyond access to Visa's global capabilities with full control and performance optimisation through orchestration.

Recently, Moneyhash also joined EazyPay in a strategic collaboration aimed at expanding its network of regulated payment providers in Bahrain, providing regional and international merchants with access to locally licensed acquiring infrastructure via a single orchestration integration.