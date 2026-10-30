India-based technology services company Tech Mahindra has partnered with Mastercard to help enterprises modernise their B2B payments. The partnership will embed Mastercard's virtual card and payment capabilities directly into companies' enterprise resource planning (ERP) and procurement platforms, allowing organisations to manage commercial payments within the systems they already use rather than replacing their existing technology. The companies say the approach will help organisations optimise working capital, strengthen spend controls, speed up payment execution and reconciliation, and simplify supplier onboarding.

Payments inside procurement workflows

Mastercard's embedded payment capabilities will be integrated with ERP systems and other procure-to-pay and source-to-pay platforms. By making payments part of established procurement workflows, enterprises aim to automate transactions, gain greater financial visibility, and reduce manual work across finance, treasury, accounts payable, procurement, and supplier management. The companies did not name the specific ERP platforms involved.

The partnership targets issues such as procurement complexity, working capital pressure, fragmented supplier management, and manual approval processes, which can slow supplier onboarding and reconciliation and limit real-time visibility. Tech Mahindra and Mastercard plan to address these through API-based integration, payment automation, real-time reconciliation, fraud management, and payment controls within enterprises' existing software. Mastercard contributes its global virtual card network, while Tech Mahindra provides enterprise transformation and integration expertise.

Working capital and agentic AI workflows

Roshan Shetty, BFSI and Public Sector Head, Americas, at Tech Mahindra, said enterprises should not have to choose between modern payment capabilities and the technology they already rely on. He added that the partnership will also allow enterprises to use agentic AI workflows to modernise at their own pace while creating a faster and more connected experience for suppliers.

Rebecca Meeker, SVP of B2B Platforms and Embedded Finance at Mastercard, said embedding payments into the platforms enterprises use every day can turn commercial payments from a manual process into an integrated part of procurement and finance workflows. She added that the partnership will help organisations automate payment processes, improve visibility and control, and optimise working capital. Unlike standalone payment products, the partnership is designed to link procurement modernisation with wider ERP and digital transformation programmes.