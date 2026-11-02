Hong Kong-based merchant acquirer TCM Solutions (TCMS) has partnered with Tribe Payments, a provider of issuer and acquirer processing, to power its acquirer processing. TCMS helps merchants digitalise their operations, reduce costs, and serve international travellers. Under the partnership, TCMS will run on Tribe's cloud-based, API-led processing platform as it expands into Singapore and other markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Acquiring for travel and retail merchants

TCMS provides tailored acquiring services in Hong Kong and technical solutions in Singapore. Its core merchant verticals include food and beverage groups, medical chain stores, airlines, and airport duty-free retailers, which require payment systems flexible enough to support the operations and accounting needs of individual outlets. The company's capabilities cover point-of-sale (POS) technology and Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), which lets eligible international customers see and pay in their preferred currency.

TCMS selected Tribe because its online payment gateway and POS terminal services require flexibility in technical integration and connectivity. The partnership is intended to help TCMS launch more customised solutions for clients and serve a broader merchant base. John Lee, CEO of TCMS, said the company's focus on duty-free payments, cross-border payments, and POS solutions requires a processing partner that can support its growth across Asia, including in Singapore.

Tribe expands its APAC client base

Founded in 2018, Tribe Payments provides issuer and acquirer processing through a modular, cloud-based platform that is PCI DSS Level 1 compliant. The company connects to card schemes including Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay International, Discover, and JCB through a single integration, allowing clients to build, customise, and launch payment solutions from one platform. In Asia-Pacific, Tribe already provides issuer processing to Hong Kong-based PhotonPay for its multicurrency card programmes.

Matt Weir, GM Asia-Pacific at Tribe Payments, said TCMS brings expertise in duty-free and cross-border payments, supported by its POS and DCC capabilities. He added that Tribe's platform is designed to provide the processing foundation, flexibility, and scalability needed to support TCMS's plans and help it deliver new payment solutions to merchants and their customers. Lee added that Tribe's collaborative approach supports TCMS as it develops new opportunities across the region.