TBC Uzbekistan, part of London-listed TBC Bank Group, has launched business and corporate debit cards for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most populous country. The cards are part of TBC Business, the company's digital banking service for businesses, which launched in December 2024 and now has more than 45,000 registered businesses.

Cards for entrepreneurs and employees

Business debit cards are aimed at individual entrepreneurs, allowing them to withdraw cash from their business account, manage business expenses, and keep personal and business finances separate. Through TBC Business, small businesses can also accept customer payments, pay suppliers, and make purchases online without visiting a branch.

Corporate cards are designed for legal entities to issue to employees for day-to-day business spending, such as travel, meetings, and hospitality. Companies can set individual spending limits for each employee and each transaction type to monitor how cards are used. Both cards are issued as Visa Business Platinum cards, giving cardholders access to airport lounges and offers under the Visa Business Platinum programme, subject to terms.

Building out TBC Business

Nika Kurdiani, CEO of TBC Uzbekistan, said TBC Business is designed to help Uzbekistan's growing number of SMEs handle their daily financial needs, from banking and payments to accessing capital. He added that the new cards give entrepreneurs and businesses more control and oversight over company spending, and that SMEs are a key driver of economic growth in the country.

The cards add to the TBC Business products TBC Uzbekistan has introduced, including a dedicated mobile app, unsecured and secured SME loans, a digital payroll product, and QR code payments. In June 2025, TBC Uzbekistan acquired a majority stake in BILLZ, a retail management software platform, adding operational tools to TBC Business. TBC Uzbekistan is 80% owned by TBC Bank Group, with the EBRD and IFC holding 10% each.