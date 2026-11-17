Mastercard has launched Mastercard Accept, letting eligible debit and prepaid cardholders accept payments through their banking apps and smartphones.

The solution is aimed at individuals and small businesses, such as street food vendors, home-based sellers, tutors, and people with side businesses, allowing them to accept payments without a separate payment terminal. Funds can be received in near real time into a linked bank account or prepaid card account, and Mastercard says the approach removes some of the cost and complexity of starting to accept digital payments.

Accepting payments through existing apps

To get paid, cardholders open their existing banking or payments app, select the option to accept a payment, and enter the amount. They then present their smartphone to the customer, who can tap a contactless card or compatible digital wallet, or scan a QR code to access a card payment link. As transaction volumes grow, payment history can help financial institutions understand customers’ needs and offer merchant services and other banking products.

Joyce Bo, Executive Vice President, Core Payments, Asia Pacific at Mastercard, stated that there is growing demand across the region for simpler, lower-cost ways to accept digital payments, particularly in informal commerce. According to Bo, people often both pay and get paid, and Mastercard Accept lets them do both with the same credential while helping issuers grow their debit and prepaid businesses.

First partners in Asia-Pacific

In the Philippines, Maya, which acts as both card issuer and merchant acquirer, plans to bring Mastercard Accept to its Maya Business app. Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group President and Maya Bank Co-Founder, stated that the service could help Maya reach more Filipinos, particularly home-based sellers and independent service providers who may not need traditional payment terminals.

Mastercard is also working with Bank of Ceylon and LOLC to introduce the service in Sri Lanka, and with Kardal and Oriental Bank in Cambodia, subject to regulatory approval. Mastercard Accept will initially focus on markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a wider global rollout to follow, as part of Mastercard’s aim of turning connected devices into commerce devices.