Temu has partnered with TrueLayer to introduce Pay by Bank at checkout and bank account verification for sellers in Europe.

Online marketplace Temu has integrated TrueLayer’s Pay by Bank solution into its checkout, giving shoppers the option to pay directly from their bank accounts instead of entering card details. The service went live for customers in Germany in November 2026, before the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period, and Temu plans to extend it to its other European markets.

At checkout, shoppers select Pay by Bank, approve the transaction in their own banking app, and the funds are transferred instantly. Because the payment is authorised within the customer’s banking environment, no card credentials are entered on the merchant side.

Seller verification in eight markets

Alongside the consumer-facing launch, Temu has deployed TrueLayer’s Verification product for sellers in eight European markets: the UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Finland. The tool confirms that a customer or seller is the owner of a given bank account, which shortens the onboarding process.

For Temu, the verification component addresses a problem identified in its own research. According to the company’s Small Business Insights report, small businesses consistently cite operational complexity as one of the main barriers to adding new sales channels such as online marketplaces. With TrueLayer Verification, merchants can confirm their business accounts using existing bank details, which Temu expects to accelerate onboarding and help local sellers expand their online presence.

Scale of the partnership

Founded in 2016, TrueLayer operates a Pay by Bank network used by more than 30 million people across 22 markets. Its infrastructure combines real-time bank payments with financial and identity data, allowing businesses to onboard users, accept funds, and make payouts.

Temu operates in more than 90 markets globally and connects consumers with manufacturers, brands, and business partners. The integration places TrueLayer’s payment option in front of a large European consumer base during the highest-volume period of the retail calendar.

The partnership uses the same bank connectivity for two separate functions within one marketplace: payment acceptance from consumers and account verification for sellers. The phased approach means the reach of Pay by Bank across Temu’s European footprint will depend on the pace of the remaining market launches, for which no timeline has been disclosed.