Tamara, one of the first Saudi fintech unicorns, has secured an asset-backed facility of up to USD 2.4 billion from important financial institutions, including Goldman Sachs, Citi, and Apollo funds.

The transaction aims to refinance and upsize a prior USD 500 million asset-backed facility arranged by Goldman Sachs.

The deal was announced during the Money 20/20 Middle East conference in Saudi Arabia. It includes an initial USD 1.4 billion with an additional USD 1 billion available for three years, pending future approvals.

The new capital will support the company’s product diversification, including new credit and payment offerings. The facility also reflects a commitment by Tamara and its financing partners to localised investment practices, aiming for sustainable growth within the region.

The facility will expand Tamara’s lending features and platform growth. Additionally, it supports KSA’s Vision 2030 and the nation’s Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) for enabling financial institutions to support private sector growth. It is also set to promote the program’s objective of advancing capital markets by attracting more support from local and global financial institutions and validating KSA as a hub for inward investment.

The transaction builds on the features of Tamara as one of the Kingdom’s first homegrown fintech unicorns since raising USD 340 million in its Series C funding round in December 2023. The funding round was co-led by SNB Capital and Sanabil Investments, among existing investors such as Checkout.com, Endeavor Catalyst, and Coatue.

Tamara’s partnership to provide BNPL solutions

In August 2025, Tamara and Shahbandr teamed up to assist online retailers in providing flexible payment options, which increases sales and promotes growth. Through this collaboration, Tamara delivered its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution to all online stores on the Shahbandr platform. This advancement supported the shopping experience and optimised conversion rates by providing a variety of payment methods and installment options. At the same time, Shahbandr collected its service fees directly from Tamara, simplifying financial operations, speeding up revenue cycles, and maximising benefits for merchants.