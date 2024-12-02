Shahbandr and Tamara have joined forces to assist online retailers in providing flexible payment options, which increases sales and promotes growth.

Shahbandr is a startup based in Saudi Arabia that assists online retailers and budding ecommerce entrepreneurs in launching customised online stores and marketplaces through a straightforward and user-friendly process. It provides advanced tools driven by AI and data analytics to optimise sales performance.

Through this collaboration, Tamara will deliver its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution to all online stores on the Shahbandr platform. This advancement will support the shopping experience and boost conversion rates by providing a variety of payment methods and instalment options. At the same time, Shahbandr will collect its service fees directly from Tamara, simplifying financial operations, speeding up revenue cycles, and maximising benefits for merchants.

Shahbandr empowers merchants and aspiring entrepreneurs to transition smoothly into ecommerce without requiring technical expertise. The platform offers a wide range of tools to assist their journey, including integrations with payment solutions, logistics services, and data analytics to increase sales performance. Currently, the company supports over 18,000 active online stores.

This partnership is an important element of Shahbandr's continuous strategic alliances, aimed at fostering a more intelligent and cohesive ecosystem to promote digital commerce growth in Saudi Arabia and the surrounding region.

Other partnerships from Tamara

In July 2025, Tamara partnered with EazyPay, a company specialising in POS and online payment gateway acquiring services.

Through this partnership, EazyPay served as Tamara’s acquirer, providing payment gateway solutions that ensured secure, straightforward, and efficient transaction processing. By integrating Tamara’s consumer payment experience with EazyPay’s robust infrastructure and local expertise, this collaboration aimed to increase the digital commerce landscape throughout the Gulf, delivering greater convenience and value to clients.

This initiative marked a pivotal moment for Tamara as it expanded its presence in the MENA region. EazyPay not only acted as a local acquirer but also as a strategic ally for the fintech, enabling it to grow and further advance its operations in Bahrain.