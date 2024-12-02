EazyPay has partnered with Tamara to offer payment gateway services across Tamara’s network of merchants and customers in Bahrain.

Both companies operate in the region. EazyPay is a company specialising in POS and online payment gateway acquiring services, and Tamara is a fintech focusing on the BNPL model in the GCC region. Through the alliance, EazyPay will be Tamara’s acquirer, offering payment gateway solutions to enable secure, simple, and efficient transaction processing.

Contributing to the digital transformation of Bahrain

By unifying Tamara’s consumer payment experience with EazyPay’s infrastructure and local expertise, the collaboration aims to improve the digital commerce experience across the Gulf and create more convenience and value for clients.

By supporting Tamara’s platform, EazyPay aims to allow for a simpler and faster experience for merchants and customers alike, reflecting the benefits of fintech collaborations. The move marks a turning moment for Tamara and its expansion in the MENA region. EazyPay will not only serve as a local acquirer, but also as a strategic partner for the fintech, allowing it to grow and further develop its operations in Bahrain.

The alliance reflects Tamara’s commitment to upgrading its service offering and delivering a better experience to its customers. Leveraging EazyPay’s local expertise and advanced infrastructure, the company hopes to achieve its goals and promote financial inclusivity in Bahrain.

The collaboration also highlights EazyPay’s efforts to contribute to the development of the region, fostering collaboration within the fintech ecosystem. As a Bahrain-based company, the company focuses on forging relationships that support the wider digital transformation goals of the country, shaping the future of commerce in the GCC region.

This initiative follows Tamara’s partnership with Amazon Payment Services. The move aims to scale BNPL services across the UAE and KSA, offering Sharia-compliant BNPL solutions.