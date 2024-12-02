HUMO, Uzbekistan’s national payment system, has partnered with Alipay+ in Beijing to facilitate inbound and outbound cross-border QR payments.

The initiative will have Octobank’s Octomobile app integrate with Alipay+, and more Uzbek HUMO-connected local ewallets and bank apps are projected to join by the end of 2025. With this, HUMO becomes the tenth national QR code network to partner with Alipay+.

Alipay+’s new solutions

In the first phase, HUMO users will be able to travel to China and other 50 countries, such as Kazakhstan, Thailand, the UAE, the US and more, and make payments in UZS through their preferred home payment methods or banking apps anywhere along their travel experience, including retail, dining, and transportation.

Alipay+ makes this possible through its network of 40 electronic wallets and bank apps, and 10 national QR code payment schemes and payment systems worldwide. Leveraging this connectivity, Uzbek merchants can accept payments from Alipay+ users, creating new opportunities that drive growth. Alipay+ was launched as a cross-border payment technology solution, and is now offering improved payment security, promoting financial inclusivity and economic growth, and driving new travel habits.

As travellers rely on technology more and more to make their journeys more convenient, Alipay+ rolled out Alipay+ Voyager, an AI travel agent integrated into digital wallets that aims to improve experiences for travellers while enabling partner wallets to offer users personalised interactions. Additionally, Alipay+ launched Digital Wallet Guardian Partnership, an initiative where partner wallets can adopt the Alipay+ EasySafePay 360 solution, an AI-driven protection system that uses real-time analysis and privacy computing to reduce account takeover risks by up to 90% while safeguarding user privacy.

As a significant part of Uzbekistan’s payment system, HUMO connects 35 local banks and 42 non-bank financial institutions, and the partnership with Alipay+ enables simple and convenient global travel for Uzbek users while also creating growth opportunities for businesses.