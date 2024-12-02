dLocal launches BNPL Fuse

dLocal has launched BNPL Fuse at Money 20/20, a solution that simplifies BNPL for fast-growing economies.

According to HBR, merchants that don’t offer BNPL options at checkout can lose up to 66% of potential conversions. As many shoppers face credit barriers, cart abandonment is more and more probable. However, BNPL offers more flexibility, affordability, and choice for customers, allowing them to split payments while merchants benefit from increased spending, higher conversion rates, and larger average order values.

One place for local BNPL providers

dLocal drives local payments in emerging markets, connecting enterprise merchants with new customers. Through the One dLocal notion, which encapsulates one platform, one API, and one contract, global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds with no need for separate pay-in and payout processor management.

BNPL Fuse is an aggregator built for emerging markets across the LATAM region, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The platform unifies multiple local BNPL providers, including Kueski, Pagaleve, Atome, Pareto, and Payflex, into a single orchestration product driven by dLocal. With one contract and one API, merchants are able to offer instalments in eight countries and reach millions of underbanked buyers.

The solution aims to eliminate the complexity of managing multiple integrations, contracts, and local regulations, offering users a scalable way to expand and offer improved experiences. Orchestrated by dLocal, BNPL Fuse manages integrations, compliance, and local provider optimisation, reflecting the company’s commitment to connecting global businesses to high-growth economies. The solution is now live and set to consolidate more BNPL providers over time, offering new ways for clients to access instalments.

dLocal shared its vision, saying that its solutions are tailored to merchants seeking flexible payment options without dealing with integrations, compliance requirements, or credit exposure. BNPL Fuse centralises access to local BNPL providers through a single API and contract, allowing scalable payments that drive higher conversions, unlock revenue, and give buyers more ways to pay with greater affordability. Fusing together multiple BNPL providers can reach millions of new buyers, boost conversions, and unlock untapped revenue.