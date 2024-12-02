BBVA Germany has announced its plans to expand its digital offering with a new 'Bargeld via App' cash-in capability, with the move coming in partnership with Paysafe.

As of the announcement, customers can deposit cash directly into their BBVA account at any participating supermarket or retail checkout, with the process being conducted securely and without visiting a bank branch.

Simplifying deposits and withdrawals

By adding this new capability, BBVA is extending its cooperation with payment platform Paysafe through its PaysafeCash solution, which allows cash-out in retail stores without requiring a minimum purchase. Both features work by providing a barcode in the BBVA App, which is scanned at the checkout to finalise the transaction. Besides approximately 50,000 ATMs with the Mastercard logo where customers can withdraw their cash, BBVA aims to further scale cash availability for its customers. Cash-in and cash-out through 'Bargeld via App', both offered by Paysafe, come as a complete cash solution integrated into BBVA’s digital banking experience.

Furthermore, the newly added feature comes as an addition to BBVA’s existing offering and delivers a new practical functionality to the bank’s long-term remunerated current account. According to BBVA, the 'Bargeld via App' capability is currently available to all its private customers in Germany, with them being able to use it directly in the BBVA App. From 20 October 2025 to 31 January 2026, which represents the introductory phase, all deposits will be free of charge, while as of 1 February 2026, a fee of 1.4% of the deposited amount will be applied.

Further details on the BBVA’s new feature

In order to use the functionality, customers need to select the desired deposit amount and generate a barcode in the BBVA App. The code can then be scanned at one of approximately 12,000 participating supermarkets and retail partners, including REWE, Penny, dm, and Rossmann, among others. Following this, the amount is instantly credited to the BBVA account. Also, BBVA mentions that no minimal purchase needs to be made, and deposits can be made without making any purchase.