US-based revenue automation platform Tabs has partnered with Adyen to power Tabs Pay, a new embedded payments product. Adyen is the launch payments partner for Tabs Pay, which brings payment acceptance and management into the same platform where companies manage contracts, billing, collections, and revenue recognition. The aim is to let finance teams bill customers, collect cash, and reconcile payments without leaving Tabs.

Billing and payments on one record

Finance teams often bill customers in one system and collect payments in another, then spend time matching payments to invoices, tracking refunds, and reconciling payouts. Tabs Pay runs payments on the same contract, invoice, and customer record used for billing and revenue, removing that handoff. Customers can pay by card or ACH directly from invoices sent through Tabs, and failed payments are retried automatically, with each attempt linked to the original invoice.

Instant bank verification, powered by Plaid and Adyen, confirms bank accounts in seconds. Merchants can issue refunds, manage disputes, and track payouts within Tabs, alongside the related invoices and customer records. Ali Hussain, CEO of Tabs, said finance teams should not have to switch systems to get paid, and that Adyen's infrastructure allowed Tabs to build a payments experience designed for complex billing.

Adyen's platform infrastructure

Adyen's platform allows Tabs to own the merchant experience while relying on Adyen for instant bank verification, tokenisation, split payments, payouts, and reporting. Adyen's hosted components let Tabs offer a single dashboard inside its platform while sensitive card data remains within Adyen's PCI DSS Level 1 environment, reducing Tabs' own exposure to card data.

Blake Breathitt, SVP and Co-Head of Global Strategy at Adyen, said embedded finance is changing how platforms deliver value to their users. He added that integrating Adyen's infrastructure into Tabs Pay means finance teams no longer need to use separate tools to invoice, collect, and reconcile payments, and that the partnership is intended to simplify complex billing workflows for businesses as they scale.