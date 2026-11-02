Sycurio has launched Sycurio.Analytics, giving enterprises dashboards on payment volumes, conversion rates, failures, and PSP performance.

Sycurio.Analytics is an on-demand analytics suite for enterprises using Sycurio.Digital. Its centralised dashboards are designed to help businesses identify where customers abandon transactions and where technical issues disrupt payments. Sycurio provides payment solutions across voice, digital, self-service, and AI channels, capturing sensitive payment data outside the enterprise environment to reduce the scope of PCI compliance requirements.

Tracking the payment journey

The suite monitors payment usage and conversion rates across the digital payment journey, from the creation and delivery of a payment link through customer engagement, form completion, and submission, to the final payment outcome. This allows businesses to pinpoint the stage at which customers drop off. It also separates technical failures, such as API timeouts at payment service providers (PSPs), from card declines and insufficient funds, helping businesses address failures that could have been prevented.

Enterprises can also compare authorisation rates, transaction performance, and processing times across their payment service providers, using the results to evaluate each provider, adjust their payment strategy, and prepare for contract negotiations. Trend analysis tools allow performance to be compared across different time periods, so businesses can identify emerging patterns and measure the effect of any changes they make.

Visibility for partners

The launch also adds reporting for Sycurio’s partners, with consolidated dashboards covering multiple resellers and customers. Partners can monitor payment volumes and product adoption across their portfolios, identify their best-performing resellers and customers, and find opportunities to increase engagement. The centralised reporting is intended to reduce the effort of managing multiple accounts while giving partners a clearer view of overall performance.

Denise Parker, CEO of Sycurio, stated that while payment security and a smooth customer experience are essential, enterprises also need to understand what happens throughout the payment journey and where revenue may be lost. According to Parker, the suite gives businesses the visibility to identify friction, improve conversion, and make more informed decisions about their payment operations. She added that the new capabilities extend the value of Sycurio’s platform beyond individual transactions, for both enterprises and partners.