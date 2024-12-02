SUNRATE integrates with Google Pay

SUNRATE, a global payment and treasury management platform, has integrated its commercial cards with Google Pay.

The initiative offers businesses globally a faster, more secure, and convenient way to pay from their Android devices. SUNRATE commercial customers can add their cards to Google Pay and make contactless payments in-store, in-app, or online. Leveraging Google Pay’s security and privacy features, businesses can transact with ease and benefit from a simpler checkout experience across global markets.

Simple and secure global payments

The company is committed to supporting modern companies with smarter and more flexible payment solutions. By integrating Google Pay, SUNRATE offers its users more speed, convenience, and security for daily payments, including travelling for business, managing expenses worldwide, and making purchases on the go.

The commercial card is part of SUNRATE’s range of global payment and treasury solutions, which enable businesses to send funds to over 190 countries and regions, transact in over 130 currencies, and manage treasury operations through its proprietary platform and APIs. The latest initiative reflects the platform’s commitment to offering developments in digital payments and user-centric experiences to businesses navigating the global economy.

SUNRATE introduced additional trading and hedging services in January 2025, with the solutions being launched via Sunrate Markets Pte., which is Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). In a bid to further expand its footprint, SUNRATE also launched its services in Vietnam back in August 2024.

This current initiative comes as SUNRATE obtained in-principle approval for a money services business licence in Malaysia, focusing on positioning the country as its global operations centre and scaling its team across the region. The company plans to support businesses across the country through cross-border payments and treasury solutions, enabling them to further advance their footprint and capabilities. Currently, Sunrate holds licences in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, the UK, and mainland China, delivering payment and treasury management services to businesses across these regions.