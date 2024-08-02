Subscribe
SUNRATE enters Vietnam to accelerate growth across Asia

Friday 2 August 2024

SUNRATE has announced its official launch in Vietnam, aiming to strengthen its global footprint, especially the Asia-Pacific region.

 

The company will drive efforts to spearhead growth initiatives and foster collaboration across business units to identify market opportunities in Emerging Asia. 


SUNRATE decided to introduce its platform in Vietnam by forming strategic alliances with both local licensed and international financial institutions. This decision was driven by the high demand from customers and the significant operational challenges faced by the rapidly expanding segment of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across various industries. SUNRATE provides advanced global payment solutions, such as international payments and worldwide collection services, aimed at making cross-border B2B transactions fast, secure, transparent, compliant with regulations, and cost-effective for Vietnamese businesses. 

Officials from the company commented that, as a global cross-border B2B payment platform in emerging markets, SUNRATE has made consistent progress. The company is positioning itself to further empower businesses around the world and to expand both globally and locally. 

Furthermore, the official announcement states that SUNRATE's technology-first strategy, combined with its business development teams that offer personalised customer service, is fundamental to supporting businesses with their cross-border B2B payment needs. As Vietnam and the broader Asian region focus on digital trade for economic growth, SUNRATE's proprietary technology and global network form an effective solution for businesses aiming to expand internationally or enhance their cross-border payment capabilities.  

About SUNRATE 

SUNRATE is an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in more than 190 countries and regions with its proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs. 

With its global business headquarters in Singapore, SUNRATE partners with the global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. 










