Paysend has announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Visa through a new programme that is set to improve cross-border payments for merchants across North America.

With the new programme, Paysend’s Enterprise AI, a technology interface that enables businesses to integrate the company’s payment capabilities into their own systems, will be available to Visa merchants and collaborators across the region. This move develops the established work between the two companies, with them focusing on facilitating the movement of money across borders.

Optimising cross-border payments

Initially, Paysend and Visa started their partnership in 2023, with their efforts being centred on allowing customers to send money in real-time to the latter’s debit cards in more than 100 markets and territories, supporting the minimisation of delays and scaling transparency in the payment process. As the expanded collaboration integrates Paysend’s technology with Visa’s network, the move is set to accelerate adoption among Visa’s merchant and collaborator ecosystem, assisting more businesses to provide real-time, transparent money transfers.

According to Visa Direct’s officials, the ongoing collaborative agreement with Paysend underlines the capabilities of merging Visa’s global reach with improved payment technology. As part of this next phase, the two companies aim to address common issues in cross-border payments and increase the speed, transparency, and convenience in the industry. Paysend added that Visa positioned itself as a strategic partner for the company over the years, and this move just further develops on this. By making its Enterprise API available through Visa’s network, it aims to deliver instant, secure payments to more individuals and businesses across North America.

Latest news from Paysend

Besides working with Visa, Paysend also launched a regional campaign in partnership with TelevisaUnivision back in July 2025. The alliance intended to raise awareness of the individuals who relied on cross-border remittances. Called Break Barriers, the initiative highlighted stories of individuals across Latin America and the Caribbean who depended on international money transfers for everyday needs.

A few short months before this, the company introduced Instant Settlement Accounts for businesses to unlock liquidity. The new capability allowed PSPs, banks, marketplaces, FX brokers, and freelancer or contractor EOR Payroll platforms to unlock up to USD 400 billion in liquidity trapped in cross-border payment processing.