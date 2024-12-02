OpenPayd expands multi-currency access globally

OpenPayd has widened its multi-currency account coverage, allowing businesses to hold and transact in more than 70 currencies across its banking and payments infrastructure. The expansion, which more than triples its previous account coverage, is aimed at supporting globally operating digital sectors that rely on integrated financial systems for cross-border activity.

Under the new framework, companies using OpenPayd’s services can open and maintain accounts in over 35 major global currencies, such as USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, JPY, and AUD. These accounts are accessible through a single API and come with dedicated virtual IBANs. Clients can receive, reconcile, and send payments directly from these accounts while accessing real-time foreign exchange conversion at wholesale rates.

Expanding access to global financial operations

OpenPayd officials said the latest enhancement allows clients to interact with a larger network of currencies through one integrated system, enabling faster reconciliation, real-time FX execution, and smoother cross-border flows. The company noted that this update aims to reduce operational complexity and reliance on multiple financial providers across jurisdictions.

The wider coverage is intended to meet the needs of fast-scaling, digital-first industries that process significant transaction volumes and require programmable, real-time financial infrastructure. According to OpenPayd, consolidating these functions within one platform helps firms avoid the inefficiencies of fragmented financial management.

The announcement follows the company’s introduction of its stablecoin infrastructure earlier this year. OpenPayd said that both initiatives form part of its wider goal to enhance access to global, regulated multi-currency operations through a unified system.

OpenPayd provides Embedded Finance and payment solutions across fiat and digital assets. Its platform supports FX services, international transfers, Open Banking, and stablecoin on/off ramps, all accessible through a single API.