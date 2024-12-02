Paysend and TelevisaUnivision target financial gaps in LATAM

Global payments provider Paysend has launched a regional campaign in collaboration with Spanish-language media company TelevisaUnivision.

The partnership aims to raise awareness of the individuals who rely on cross-border remittances. The initiative, called Break Barriers, highlights stories of people across Latin America and the Caribbean who depend on international money transfers for everyday needs.

The campaign includes a 30-second televised spot and spans multiple formats, such as branded segments in morning television programming, sports content, and radio ads in key cities. TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service ViX is also hosting targeted digital content, and the initiative is further supported by localised advertising and community events. The effort is positioned to engage Hispanic audiences both regionally and in the diaspora.

Financial inclusion and remittance flows

Paysend officials stated that Latin America continues to be a focal point for the company, pointing to the region’s USD 150 billion annual remittance market and high rates of underbanked populations. An estimated 70% of adults in the region lack full access to traditional financial services, presenting a structural challenge that the company aims to address.

Representatives from Paysend described the Break Barriers campaign as a way to illustrate how remittances impact real lives, particularly in areas such as education, small business support, and family care. They noted that the company intends to continue investing in the region and leveraging media partnerships to expand financial access.

Officials from the firm explained that digital money transfers are now a common and necessary tool, rather than an emerging trend. The partnership with TelevisaUnivision is part of an effort to simplify cross-border transactions and strengthen outreach in communities with limited financial infrastructure.

Paysend, which was founded in 2017, operates a digital payment platform that facilitates transfers across more than 170 countries. The company is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and claims to serve over 11 million customers globally. Its infrastructure integrates multiple payment systems, including global card networks, mobile wallets, and local bank transfers.