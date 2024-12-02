A new Nexi survey examining the payment habits of over 28,000 individuals has revealed substantial regional variation in online shopping and digital payment usage.

The research, carried out by Teleperformance in 2024, aims to shed light on how consumers across 11 European countries approach eCommerce and payments. Across the continent, 94% of respondents reported having shopped online in the previous 28 days, highlighting the ongoing popularity of digital commerce. Convenience (25%), cost-effectiveness (20%), and time savings (13%) were cited as primary motivations.

In terms of category spending, travel has once again overtaken other segments for the first time since the pandemic, now accounting for the largest share of online expenditure. Physical goods remain the second most significant category, followed by services.

Among services, streaming platforms have emerged as the top recipient of consumer spend (37%), surpassing traditional areas such as ticket purchases (25%) and insurance (24%).

Regional payment habits vary, and sustainability expectations rise

The findings point to a fragmented payment landscape across Europe. In the Nordic countries, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, consumers have embraced mobile payments and domestic digital wallets such as Vipps and Swish. In the DACH region, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, e-wallets such as PayPal remain the preferred method. Meanwhile, in southern countries such as Italy and Greece, physical cards and even cash still hold relevance in day-to-day transactions.

A representative from Nexi noted that while secure and efficient payments are widely expected across all regions, retailers and technology providers must account for distinct local preferences. They added that integrating a mix of payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, invoicing tools, and emerging options such as account-to-account (A2A) transfers, remains essential for businesses aiming to maintain service resilience and meet consumer expectations.

Sustainability also emerged as a significant concern among respondents. Over half (57%) expressed a desire for online retailers to adopt more environmentally responsible practices. Specific suggestions included reducing packaging (52%), improving return procedures (27%), and allowing longer delivery times (21%) to enable more efficient logistics.

A Nexi official commented that aligning with these sustainability preferences could help merchants remain relevant and better connected with shifting consumer values, moving beyond basic compliance and potentially supporting longer-term customer retention.