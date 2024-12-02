Spryker, a composible commerce platform, has launched its self-service portal, a solution designed for B2B organisations.

The rollout will enable businesses to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a better end-to-end experience for customers. The product will introduce new updates to optimise efficiency, such as Order Amendments, which give buyers more control over their post-purchase journey.

New features for B2B firms

As 75% of B2B buyers seek self-service buying processes and more than half of individuals who switch suppliers cite poor-quality digital interactions, the company aims to offer easier and more convenient buying and after-sales experiences. The businesses with no modern self-service option will struggle to keep up with customer expectations due to discontinued systems, manual work, and non-flexible processes.

Spryker’s portal was created to unify customer integrations into a single platform, focusing on B2B workflows and offering features such as 24/7 account dashboards, asset and claims management, and account-specific pricing. The self-service solution is a centralised, user-friendly platform where customers manage their orders, assets, services, and inquiries with no need for tickets or calls. With real-time insights through the dashboard, users can track and control orders, invoices, and account details.

Additionally, businesses can simplify operations with the asset management capability for organising digital and physical assets tied to customer accounts. Other benefits include increased customer autonomy with inquiry and claims handling tools, and simplified appointment scheduling and secure document sharing with Service Appointments & File Management.

Moreover, a part of this release includes the new Order Amendments feature, allowing businesses to make changes to existing orders even after checkout. Buyers can add or remove items, apply dynamic pricing strategies, and preserve order references, all through an interface that keeps their cart and orders in sync. This helps businesses reduce order cancellations, minimise support tickets, and maintain accurate order data for downstream systems.