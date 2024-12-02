New Zealand-based digital bank Dosh has partnered with Visa and Pismo to accelerate its growth and development.

Dosh is a challenger bank in the country with plans to become a registered, fully digital, locally owned bank. The collaboration allows it to leverage Visa and Pismo’s technology and global presence to improve its platform and offer faster, secure, and more scalable digital banking solutions to Kiwi customers.

Supporting Kiwi fintechs with an improved digital banking platform

This new collaboration underscores Dosh’s commitment to building a banking experience that meets the needs of modern New Zealanders. It combines global technology with a local focus, being committed to catering to the needs and demands of Kiwi fintechs while remaining compliant with domestic and global regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

Dosh is committed to offering Kiwis a modern banking experience that is simple, intuitive, and smart, and this collaboration with Pismo and Visa is key to its mission. Pismo, acquired by Visa in 2024, is a cloud-native core banking and payments platform that will offer the bank the spend and security it needs to expand its services, including its spending, saving, and borrowing solutions. With these optimised capabilities, Dosh aims to significantly increase its customer base in the course of five years.

The bank will migrate its accounts to the Pismo platform by May 2026, and customers can expect a simple transition with no disruption to their service. Visa wants to contribute to the Kiwi fintechs’ development and growth by supporting the bank in its mission to bring more choice to New Zealanders. This aligns with its goal to accelerate financial inclusion and digital innovation in the region and beyond.

Dosh is popular for its simple and intuitive customer experience. Pismo will further enable this with a modern and user-friendly platform that will power the bank behind the scenes. Dosh is also Pismo’s first customer from the country.