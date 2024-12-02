Commerce has announced the launch of a new embedded payment processing solution, enabled by PayPal, exclusively available for BigCommerce merchants.

Supported by PayPal’s capabilities, BigCommerce Payments is set to be officially rolled out in the US in 2026, with Commerce planning an international launch in subsequent phases. The strategic introduction of the new feature follows a ten-year collaboration between Commerce and PayPal and marks a new milestone in their partnership.

Expanded capabilities for merchants

With this optional co-branded integration, merchants are set to benefit from access to optimal payment capabilities, augmented account management, and BNPL through PayPal’s Pay Later offering, all managed within the BigCommerce Control Panel. Additionally, the BigCommerce Payments architecture is designed to ensure transparency and merchant ownership. Even if the solution is co-branded and embedded into BigCommerce, the user’s payment relationship remains directly linked to PayPal.

Moreover, BigCommerce Payments will provide a dedicated Money dashboard within the BigCommerce Control Panel, equipping merchants with direct access to manage and monitor their payments and balance activity. Among the upcoming capabilities, Commerce mentions real-time balance insights, top-ups and pay-outs, bank and card connections, as well as currency management. This integrated experience will reflect key features of the merchant’s PayPal dashboard, offering a simplified experience where merchants can manage their payments alongside the rest of their business via a single portal, minimising the need to switch between multiple systems. When it comes to more advanced settings, the BigCommerce Payments settings page is set to deliver direct access to the PayPal dashboard.

As detailed by Commerce, in collaboration with PayPal, BigCommerce will support the migration of existing merchants currently leveraging PayPal Complete Payments (PPCP). These users will benefit from tailored communications, providing them with the option to transition to BigCommerce Payments. Talking about this milestone, representatives from Commerce highlighted that, by integrating PayPal’s payment solutions directly into its platform, the company intends to equip merchants with more control, visibility, and flexibility to expand their businesses and grow their operations.