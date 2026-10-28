Stripe has launched Stripe Pay, a plug-in enabling free instant transfers between businesses using Stripe profile handles.

According to the announcement, businesses can identify another company through its Stripe profile and transfer funds without a fee. The service is available through the Stripe Dashboard and the Stripe command-line interface (CLI). It gives businesses a way to move money between accounts without entering conventional bank details for each recipient.

The launch comes as Stripe builds out financial accounts, digital wallets, and payment tools designed to support automated transactions. The company’s stablecoin products remain separate from the new B2B transfer plug-in, although both form part of its wider financial infrastructure.

How Stripe Pay transfers work

Stripe’s documentation sets out the eligibility requirements. The sender must hold a funded financial account, and the recipient needs a financial account connected to an existing Stripe profile. Recipients can be identified by a public handle, such as @recipient, or by a unique profile network identifier.

Where the sender does not know the recipient’s exact details, Stripe directs users to its business directory to locate potential matches. Customers must verify the intended business before authorising payment, which reduces the risk of funds reaching the wrong account. Businesses without a profile can create one during setup, subject to the required account information.

The plug-in supports authentication through the Stripe CLI, and users must confirm their active account before transferring funds. A dry-run option lets users check transfer details without moving money. Before an automated workflow carries out an actual transfer, the system requires confirmation of the recipient, amount, currency, and funding account. These steps also apply to authenticated workflows run by software agents.

Stripe Pay’s command-line support sits alongside Stripe’s work on financial services for AI agents. The announcement does not state that the plug-in settles transfers using stablecoins.

Banks pursue tokenised deposits

Traditional banks are developing their own systems for transferring tokenised commercial-bank deposits. These instruments represent claims on the issuing bank, unlike privately issued stablecoins backed by reserve assets. In July 2026, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo were reported to be developing a shared deposit-token network. There is no indication that Stripe Pay supports tokenised deposits.

Stripe has not disclosed transaction volumes for the profile-based transfer service. It also has not said whether these payments settle on Tempo.