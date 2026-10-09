Customers of stc pay Bahrain will be able to use the mobile wallet’s services at physical locations, as the Bahrain-based provider installs DN Series cash recyclers and DN Vynamic software from US-based Diebold Nixdorf. Some of the devices will include Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) kits. stc pay Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Bahrain licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, offers local and international transfers, prepaid cards, and bill payments through its app.

According to Diebold Nixdorf, the deployment shows the agreement is its first major engagement with a telecommunications-affiliated financial services provider in the Middle East. The company said the deployment shows how its self-service technology can support financial services models beyond traditional banking. The companies added that the project supports the Central Bank of Bahrain’s vision for a modern, cash-optimised society.

Devices act as entry points to the digital wallet

Rather than functioning as traditional ATMs, the devices will serve as physical access points to stc pay Bahrain’s digital ecosystem, allowing customers to move between cash, cards, mobile wallets, and digital services. Supported transactions include wallet top-ups, eSIM issuance, domestic and international remittances, bill payments, gift card purchases, transport card top-ups, charitable donations, and cash collections for small and medium-sized businesses.

Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay Bahrain, said expanding beyond the mobile app is intended to make the company’s financial services accessible to a wider community and extend its reach across Bahrain. Zavrak added that the kiosks give customers more choice in how they access and use the provider’s services and support its financial inclusion goals.

Software connects kiosks with payment infrastructure

DN Vynamic software links the physical touchpoints with stc pay Bahrain’s digital services and payment infrastructure. Vynamic Transaction Middleware, a cloud-native, API-driven platform, orchestrates transactions across channels and is designed to simplify the introduction of new services as consumer needs change. Vynamic Terminal Driving supports contactless payments, mobile wallets, and real-time account access.

The devices run on DN AllConnect Data Engine, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to maximise fleet performance and availability, alongside Vynamic View software for round-the-clock fleet monitoring and management. Local deployment and technical support are being handled by Almoayed Group WLL, Diebold Nixdorf’s licensed partner in Bahrain. Habib Hanna, Managing Director – Middle East at Diebold Nixdorf, said the project shows how a digital-first fintech can use self-service technology to establish a physical presence and offer a broader range of transactions.