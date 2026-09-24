PaidBy® | Mastercard (by Xryma Plc)

Company information

Product Website

https://www.paidby.global/

Group Website

https://www.xryma.com/

Number of employees

189 (as of 30 June 2026)

Company description

Xryma Plc is a regulated banktech group operating dual-authorised electronic money institutions in the EEA and the UK, as a direct participant in RTGS via both the ECB and BoE in EUR and GBP. It owns its full payments stack, from Open Banking initiation to settlement at central banks, delivering accounts, A2A payments, FX, payouts, card services, and core banking technology within one platform.

Core solution

PaidBy® | Mastercard, launched in June 2026, is a cross-border, cross-currency Open Banking A2A service. Consumers pay in their own currency, the embedded FX converts, and merchants settle in theirs, with refund, dispute, and status management built in. It offers a direct alternative to remote card acceptance, with settlement certainty on direct rails.

What type of solution(s) do you offer?

UK, CA, and EEA ACH Payment Service Provider; EUR and GBP RTGS; Open Banking Payment Initiator; Remittance; FX; EUR and GBP Banking (RMA) Correspondent; SWIFT; Issuer Diners & Mastercard; Acquirer; Technology Vendor/Solution Provider for banks and PSPs.

Target markets

Merchants (retail, digital/ecommerce, travel, gaming, financial services);

Marketplaces;

PSPs;

Fintechs;

Banks;

SaaS;

Brokers and FX

Contact details

Tel: +357 22 015740

Geographical presence

Europe (EEA), Canada, and the UK, with customers across the Americas. PaidBy® | Mastercard accepts payments in EUR and GBP and settles in more than 100 local currencies; MassPay payouts reach 150+ markets. Expansion into the US is planned.

Year founded

2015 (incorporated in Cyprus on 19 October 2015; EEA EMI authorisation granted by the Central Bank of Cyprus in 2018).

Funding rounds and investors

Privately held. Growth has been funded from retained profits; no venture funding rounds.

Licence type

AEMI (Authorised Electronic Money Institution), dual-authorised: EEA via the Central Bank of Cyprus (authorisation 115.1.3.17) and the UK via the FCA (FRN 901034), including authorisation as a payment initiation service provider (PISP) and for payment service categories 1 to 8.

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS-certified and ISO 27001-certified, audited annually. FCA-authorised PISP under PSD2. Compliance built into every layer, including DORA, PSD2, AML5, and CESOP.

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Principal member of Mastercard, Diners Club/Discover, UnionPay International, and JCB. Direct participant in the Eurosystem's T2 RTGS and TIPS via the central banks of Latvia and Lithuania.

Brand tagline

Bringing Open Banking to the world

Clients

Future developments

Further PaidBy® | Mastercard inbound currencies are planned for Q4 2026. Preparation for Bank of England RTGS/CHAPS access. Planned issuance of the Xrymacoin (XREUR) eMoney token under MiCAR, subject to completion of the regulatory process. Planned expansion into Canada and the US.

Case studies

Announcement, 4 June 2026: PaidBy® by Xryma Plc partners with Mastercard to scale cross-border A2A payments.