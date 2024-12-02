ClearBank launched in 2017 and was the first new, full-service clearing bank plugged directly into the UK’s banking and payment infrastructure for over 250 years. For decades, payment clearing remained unchanged and unchallenged, and so we wanted to find a way to change it, to make banking infrastructure faster, safer, and more reliable.

Active since

2017

Head office

Borough Yards, 13 Dirty Lane﻿, London, SE1 9PA

Country offices in

The UK and Netherlands

Geographical coverage

All of the UK and the Netherlands

Founder

Charles McManus – Founding CEO

Funding rounds and investors

ClearBank has raised USD 477 million of funding over seven rounds.

ClearBank raised GBP 175 million in its latest funding round, which was the Series E round in 2022.

ClearBank has six investors in total, including four institutional and two angel investors. Institutional investors include Apax Digital, PPF Financial Holdings BV, BCR, CFFI UK Ventures (Barbados) Ltd and Annabel Schild and John Risley are angel investors.

Number of employees

772

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Pay.UK direct participant in Faster Payments, Bacs, ICS (image clearing system), and a direct participant in CHAPS via Bank of England. We are also a member of UK Finance Payments and Commercial Streams and Payments Association.

Awards

Deloitte Fast 50 listing;

British Bank Awards;

UK Fintech Awards;

CNBC Top 200 Global Fintech Companies listing;

FSTech Awards;

Card and Payments Awards.

Core solution

The company`s core solutions

Agency and Embedded Banking

Major use cases & Products

Products:

Accounts – operating, customer segregated, client money and multi-currency;

Clearing – Bacs, CHAPS, Direct Debit, FPS;

Embedded Banking.

Specialisation/Verticals

Acquirers, banks, building societies and credit unions, digital assets platforms, fintechs, pre-regulated firms, NBFI.

Competitive advantage

Fully licenced bank offering direct connectivity to all major payment schemes. It offers services that intentionally complement its customers’ market activities, driving choice, and competition in the wider market and therefore doesn’t compete with its customers.

Target market

Current customers

Over 250 companies, including: Tide, Raisin, Chip, Truelayer, Allica Bank, Kroo, Incuto, Manchester Credit Union, Wealthify, Coinbase, Paypoint, Streambank, eToro, Wealthkernel.

Technology

Technologies/tech stack/capabilities

Cloud, API, Portal, Microservices, On-Premise.

Partners

Technology partners

Mambu, Tribe, Crassula, Integrated Finance, Incuto, Microsoft.

Go-to-market strategy

Its unique business model is centred on financial safety and a thirst for innovation. ClearBank delivers a resilient, financially sustainable, and low-risk proposition, never lending any customer funds to third parties and all sterling deposits held securely at the Bank of England. It offers the stability and security of a fully regulated bank and the agility and technology-first model of nonbank providers.

ClearBank utilises its banking license and robust technology solutions to enable its partners to offer innovative banking services to their own customers without them worrying about the cost and complexity of acquiring a banking licence. It continues to provide its clients with the tools to break traditional stereotypes of financial services and sets the example for the next wave of fintech innovation, including the later emergence of other tech-led clearing banks.

A key part of its growth strategy is ClearBank’s embedded banking proposition. Using its unique API technology, ClearBank’s embedded banking services seamlessly integrate with a diverse array of platforms, offering a suite of financial solutions fit-to-scale for businesses, institutions, and individuals including some of the industry’s most influential fintechs. Its first three embedded banking customers, Tide, Chip, and Raisin, saw an average transaction volume exceeding 10 million per month in 2023.

Operating model

Category

Technology-enabled clearing bank

The key layers that the provider is active in

Licence and Technology

Licence

Banking licence

Risk mitigation strategies and responsabilities

Compliance and risk management programme

ClearBank operates a Three Lines risk management model supported by risk identification and reporting. Risk reporting to key governance forums incorporates risk mitigation and remediation plans covering the risk taxonomy.

Business model

Pricing model

ClearBank Embedded Banking fees are driven by the number of accounts onboarded and the volume of inbound and outbound payment transactions.

Revenue streams

Platform and transaction fees.

Case studies

Examples

Product roadmap

Existing features

Products:

• Accounts – operating, customer segregated, client money and multi-currency;

• Clearing – Bacs, CHAPS, Direct Debit, FPS;

• Embedded Banking.