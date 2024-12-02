Splitit, a US-based card-linked instalment payments provider, has announced the launch of Splitit Go, a mobile solution that brings card-linked instalment options into face-to-face sales environments.

According to Splitit, the product targets merchants in home services, healthcare, automotive, speciality retail, and professional services, where high-value purchase decisions are typically made in person rather than through digital checkout flows.

Splitit Go allows merchants to generate instalment offers from a smartphone, tablet, or laptop efficiently. Customers receive a payment plan via QR code, text, or email, review the terms on their own device, and complete the purchase using available credit on their existing credit card. The model requires no new credit application, no additional underwriting, and no redirection to a third-party platform, distinguishing it from conventional BNPL products.

Infrastructure and market scope

Beyond the mobile application, Splitit Go operates as a headless instalment infrastructure layer. Through a single API integration, merchants can embed card-linked instalment functionality directly into payment pages, CRM systems, field service platforms, project management tools, or existing payment stacks without rebuilding current workflows.

Furthermore, the product addresses a structural gap in the US payments landscape, namely, instalment payment options are widespread in ecommerce but largely absent from the in-person services economy, where Splitit cites more than USD 4.6 trillion in annual US services spending across the target verticals. Contractors, medical and dental providers, automotive service centres, and speciality retailers frequently close large transactions through in-person consultations where affordability concerns can delay or prevent a sale.

Customers retain their existing card rewards and banking relationships under the Splitit model, as the instalment plan is drawn against available credit on their preferred card rather than a separate product.

Commenting on the launch, Collin Flotta, Head of Product at Splitit, noted that Splitit Go allows merchants to offer flexible payments immediately, wherever the sales conversation turns into a decision.