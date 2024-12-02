Embedded card-linked instalments provider Splitit has introduced an invite-only partner program developed to make pay-later features native to Agentic AI.

The Splitit Agentic Commerce Partner Program is set to deliver card-linked instalment features to autonomous shopping agents, AI systems that can search, recommend, and make purchases on behalf of consumers and businesses. According to Splitit’s officials, as Agentic AI is set to essentially shift how individuals and enterprises buy, the company intends to ensure that transparent instalments are developed into this new paradigm from the beginning.

Splitit aims to collaborate with merchants, platforms, networks, and banks to create optimal use cases that can be beneficial to shoppers and brands.

More on Splitit’s Agentic AI offering

With more consumers and businesses turning to generative AI for recommendations and gift inspiration, browsing, decision-making, and purchasing are changing at a rapid pace. Recent data from Adobe shows that 53% of consumers intend to leverage AI tools for product research, while 40% aim to use them for recommendations this holiday season. Through its initiative, Splitit seeks to ensure that payments can keep up with these new autonomous shopping behaviours.

Splitit’s offering includes:

Native AI payments , with registered AI agents being able to request real-time instalment options directly within merchant checkout flows. These methods are provided via existing payment rails, including banks, PSPs, or partner lenders, without requiring users to get redirected or open new credit lines;

, with registered AI agents being able to request real-time instalment options directly within merchant checkout flows. These methods are provided via existing payment rails, including banks, PSPs, or partner lenders, without requiring users to get redirected or open new credit lines; Usage of existing cards , enabling customers to pay with their existing credit or debit cards. Splitit’s platform manages plan creation and payments in the background, focusing on ensuring that merchants are still getting paid upfront;

, enabling customers to pay with their existing credit or debit cards. Splitit’s platform manages plan creation and payments in the background, focusing on ensuring that merchants are still getting paid upfront; Developed on open standards, with the company’s solution falling in line with emerging industry frameworks such as Google’s AP2 and OpenAI’s Agentic Commerce Protocol. This ensures flexibility and interoperability across upcoming agent ecosystems.

According to Splitit, its Agentic Commerce pilot program is set to officially roll out in the fourth quarter of 2025. To apply, interested parties, such as merchants, networks, and payment providers, will need to directly contact Splitit.