Payment network Affirm has announced the extension of its collaboration with Google as a supporter of Agent Payments Protocol (AP2).

Following this announcement, the strategy will extend Affirm’s long-standing partnership with Google, which also includes the overall integrations with Google Pay and Chrome’s autofill feature.

Google’s Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) represents an open, payment-agnostic protocol that was developed with several payments and technology companies in order to efficiently and securely support agent-led payments across platforms. By contributing to AP2, Affirm will help embed BNPL directly into the architecture of agentic commerce, therefore developing a payments ecosystem designed for accountability and trust.

More information on the extension of the Affirm x Google partnership

According to the official press release, Affirm’s capabilities are expected to extend to these developments that take place in the commerce landscape. The company’s technology works across merchants and platforms, from wallets and browsers to chatbots and AI agents, while the same technology delivers real-time risk assessment and approval at the transaction level. This enables immediate access to personalised and secure pay-over-time plans, with terms as low as 0% APR.

Affirms contributions and suite of services are expected to shape Agent Payments Protocol in a secure strategy that is needed in order to develop open, safe, and scalable frameworks. At the same time, it is set to make sure that the frameworks will enable the growth of the landscape, as customers expect improved value from agent-led commerce, as well as more flexibility, more control, and transparent terms they can trust.

The launch of the Agent Payments Protocol was announced in September 2025, when Google described it as an initiative that can be utilised as an extension of the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol and Model Context Protocol (MCP). It was based on industry rules and standards, creating a payment-agnostic framework for users, merchants, and payment providers to transact more efficiently across all types of payment methods. Google also worked with a diverse group of over 60 organisations to support the advancement of agentic payments, including Adyen, American Express, Ant International, Coinbase, Etsy, Forter, Intuit, JCB, Mastercard, Mysten Labs, PayPal, Revolut, Salesforce, ServiceNow, UnionPay International, Worldpay, and more.