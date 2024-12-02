Cashfree Payments unveils agentic payments in chat

Cashfree Payments has launched its new Agentic Payments system, a tool that enables businesses to process end-to-end transactions within chat interfaces. The company presented the solution during the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, positioning it among the first Indian fintechs to combine conversational AI and payments infrastructure into a single experience. The system allows merchants’ AI agents to manage the entire shopping process, from discovery and recommendation to checkout, without directing customers to external pages or payment gateways. According to company officials, the integration aims to reduce transaction drop-offs that often occur when users are redirected between different platforms during payment authorisation.

Addressing checkout friction with conversational payments

Agentic Payments operates through Cashfree’s Merchant Conversation Platform (MCP), which integrates with merchants’ existing systems. Once a customer is ready to pay, the platform handles the transaction using tools such as UPI Reserve Pay, biometric card authentication, and device tokenisation. This approach removes the need for separate checkout pages, offering a continuous chat-based transaction flow.

Industry estimates cited in the official press release suggest that as many as 70% of online purchases in India fail to complete due to checkout friction, particularly in chat-based environments where users expect immediacy. By embedding payments directly into the conversation, Cashfree’s model attempts to address this issue while adhering to Reserve Bank of India and Data Protection Act requirements.

A representative from Cashfree described the launch as a progression towards a commerce environment where AI not only engages users but also finalises transactions securely and intelligently.

In addition to Agentic Payments, Cashfree showcased several other products at GFF, including an interoperable netbanking service and improved UPI tools. The company, authorised by the Reserve Bank of India as a payment aggregator, processes billions in transactions annually for businesses across multiple sectors.