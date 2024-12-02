The Bank of Korea and Bank Indonesia have launched a cross-border QR code-based payment service enabling travellers between South Korea and Indonesia to make payments in local currencies without the need to exchange money.

The service became available at physical stores in both countries on 1 April 2026, following an announcement regarding their plans made in February 2026. At that time, the Bank of Korea and Bank Indonesia intended to provide travellers the possibility to make payments in local currencies without currency exchange.

The system is built on a local currency transaction framework established by the two central banks following a memorandum of understanding signed in July 2024. By allowing payments to be settled directly in Korean won and Indonesian rupiah, the service is designed to reduce foreign exchange and transaction fee burdens for users travelling between the two countries.

Expansion plans and regional context

The Bank of Korea stated that the service is expected to facilitate bilateral exchanges across trade, tourism, and consumption. The central bank has indicated plans to extend the service to online payment platforms in future phases, and has expressed an ambition to broaden the QR-based payment system to additional members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The launch adds South Korea and Indonesia to a growing number of bilateral cross-border QR payment linkages in the Asia Pacific region, where central banks and payment authorities have been actively establishing direct currency settlement frameworks to reduce dependence on US dollar intermediation and lower the cost of cross-border retail payments. Similar QR payment linkages have been established across several ASEAN markets in recent years, including connections between Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and India.