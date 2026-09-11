Solidgate has partnered with Klarna to integrate flexible payment options into its checkout infrastructure for merchants.

Under the agreement, businesses using Solidgate's payment infrastructure will be able to offer Klarna's payment methods, including pay-in-full, interest-free instalments, and longer-term financing. The companies state that merchants already set up on Solidgate's platform will not need to complete a separate integration process to add these options.

The partnership gives Solidgate's merchant base access to Klarna's shopper network, which exceeds 120 million users globally, across the European markets in which Solidgate currently operates. For Klarna, the agreement provides a route into Solidgate's existing merchant portfolio, which includes more than 500 businesses operating in sectors such as software-as-a-service (SaaS), ecommerce, education technology (EdTech), and mobility.

Integration and positioning

Solidgate operates as a payment orchestration platform with stated expertise in subscription billing. Under the collaboration, Klarna's payment methods will be embedded within merchants' existing Solidgate configuration rather than requiring a standalone connection to Klarna.

Daisy Anderson, Head of Strategic EU Partnerships, Klarna, said the agreement provides a route into subscription-driven and cross-border merchants in Central and Eastern Europe, and is intended to extend access to Klarna's payment methods to a wider set of TerraPay's Xend network with Alipay+, allowing digital wallet users to perform cross-border QR payments.

BNPL growth as an integration background

BNPL services have gained significant attention across consumer credit markets in recent years. According to a Federal Reserve note published in June 2026, BNPL providers issued close to USD 160 billion in consumer credit products in the US in 2025, with 'pay in 4' plans accounting for roughly half of that volume. The Federal Reserve data cover six major providers, Klarna being among them. The Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2025 survey shows a wider shift in instalment-based options at checkout, with 16% of US adults choosing BNPL in 2025.

In 2026 alone, Klarna expanded its partnership repertoire with multiple payment companies and retailers, offering online or in-store checkout payment options.