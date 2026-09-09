SHOPLINE has selected Splitit as its card-linked instalment partner, embedding the technology into its commerce platform for merchants worldwide.

Under the agreement, Splitit's technology will be embedded directly into the SHOPLINE platform, enabling merchants to activate instalment payments while allowing shoppers to pay overtime using the credit already available on their existing payment cards.

SHOPLINE serves more than 700.000 merchants across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The platform offers a range of commerce capabilities, including ecommerce, social commerce, point-of-sale, customer engagement, live commerce, and cross-border selling, aimed at supporting brands that operate internationally.

Embedded instalments and merchant adoption

Through the partnership, SHOPLINE merchants will be able to activate Splitit via a plug-in, without carrying out separate integration work. Splitit's model allows consumers to pay for purchases in instalments using the credit already available on their own cards, rather than applying for a new loan or credit line. According to the companies, embedding the capability into the checkout flow is intended to support sales conversion, average order value, and customer retention, without altering merchants' existing checkout experience or customer relationships.

The partnership comes as brands based in Asia, Europe, and other regions increasingly expand their direct-to-consumer operations into the US and other international markets. Furthermore, as cross-border ecommerce continues to grow, the companies said merchants are increasingly looking for localised payment options that support conversion while allowing them to retain their own branding and customer relationships.

Card-linked instalments in mature credit markets

Card-linked instalments have become a relevant payment method for merchants selling into markets such as the US, where consumers typically hold higher levels of available credit. Rather than requiring a new loan application, Splitit's technology draws on a shopper's existing credit limit, presenting a one-click, merchant-branded instalment option at the point of purchase. SHOPLINE and Splitit plan to present instalment offers across the shopper journey, with a particular focus on higher-value purchases.

Distribution strategy

The agreement forms part of Splitit's approach of embedding its technology within commerce platforms, marketplaces, and payment ecosystems, aiming to simplify merchant adoption and extend its reach through software providers. John Beisner, Head of Acceptance Partnerships at Splitit, said commerce platforms have become a primary distribution channel for ecommerce development, adding that the integration allows Splitit to function as a native capability within the SHOPLINE platform, without merchants needing to build or integrate a separate payment solution.

In addition, Kimi Gong, General Manager of Payment at SHOPLINE, said the partnership allows the company to embed an instalment capability directly into its platform, giving merchants an additional tool intended to support conversion and improve the shopping experience.

For SHOPLINE merchants, the partnership provides access to a card-linked instalment solution already used across other commerce platforms. For Splitit, the integration expands its distribution strategy, making its technology available to a larger number of merchants through a single platform integration.