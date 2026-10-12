NewsPayments

Sends partners with UnionPay International on issuing and acquiring

CP

Claudia Pincovski

12 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
card issuingmerchant acquiringcross-border paymentspartnership
Countries:
United Kingdom

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