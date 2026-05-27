UAE-based Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the integration of Samsung Wallet with qlub, a hospitality payment platform founded in Dubai in 2021. The integration allows Galaxy device users at participating restaurants and hospitality venues to scan a QR code at their table, view their bill, and complete payment directly from their device without requiring a separate application download.

The integration also supports bill splitting, allowing groups of diners to divide and settle their respective portions of a bill through the same QR-based flow. Each transaction is secured through tokenisation and Samsung Knox, Samsung's device security framework, which replaces card details with an encrypted digital token during processing.

Operational implications for hospitality venues

For restaurant operators, the primary operational benefit cited is a reduction in checkout time, which the announcement frames as one of the slower moments in the dining experience. Faster payment processing at the table has a direct bearing on table turnover rates, a key efficiency metric in hospitality. By reducing the time staff spend managing payment at the end of a meal, the integration is also positioned as allowing front-of-house teams to redirect attention to service.

Qlub's platform integrates with major point-of-sale systems, which is relevant to the rollout's practicality. Rather than requiring restaurants to adopt new hardware or infrastructure, the platform connects to existing POS environments, lowering the barrier to participation for venue operators.

Market context

Qlub was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Dubai. The platform operates across hospitality venues globally, enabling guests to view, split, tip, and pay bills via QR code or contactless tap. The Samsung Wallet integration extends the payment options available within qlub's existing flow to Galaxy device users, adding a tokenised wallet method alongside existing card-based settlement.

The UAE market provides a relevant backdrop for this type of integration. Digital and contactless payment adoption in the country is among the highest in the Middle East, supported by high smartphone penetration and a large hospitality and dining sector serving both residents and visitors.

No figures on the number of participating venues, projected transaction volumes, or rollout timelines beyond the current announcement have been disclosed.