Splitit has partnered with Samsung to add installment payments to Samsung Wallet, allowing users to pay over time with their credit at POS terminals.

The integration is built directly into Samsung Wallet, providing users with an optimal and flexible way to divide purchases into smaller payments without requiring new credit checks or applications, according to the officials.

Additionally, the new installment payment options add another layer of functionality to Samsung Wallet, allowing users to manage important information, including credit cards, boarding passes, IDs, and more.

Commenting on the news, Splitit officials noted that this new feature benefits both users and merchants, as in-store shoppers gain an optimal way to pay directly from their phone, while helping merchants can improve conversion, increase basket sizes, and meet rising expectations at the POS.

Through this partnership, consumers in select locations will be able to access the Splitit installment platform directly within the Samsung Wallet ecosystem.

Key features of Samsung Wallet installment payments

Users can benefit from Samsung Wallet installment payments, being able to:

Use existing credit – clients do not need to apply for a new line of credit, simply link an eligible Mastercard or Visa credit card;

No credit check – customers can use their available credit.

In-store convenience – user can pay in installments for everyday purchases directly at the POS, right from Samsung Wallet;

Flexible plans – they can choose from flexible payment schedules, designed to fit a broad range of budgets and timelines.

The Samsung Wallet installment feature will be available at the end of July 2025 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones for residents of the following states with an eligible credit card: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, District of Columbia, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Wyoming.

Addressing customers’ expectations

According to a Buy Now, Pay Later Satisfaction Study conducted by J.D. Power, card-linked installment plans received higher customer satisfaction scores than traditional BNPL offerings.

Therefore, the newly launched feature will address these needs, allowing eligible Samsung Wallet users to break up payments into manageable installments directly through their mobile device at the POS.