HitPay has partnered with Ingenico to launch a system designed to improve Filipino SMEs' digital payment adoption.

SMEs in the Philippines will gain faster access to cash flow and simplified operations through this collaboration, leveraging an all-in-one payments system that equips them to accept all major payment types, including credit cards and popular ewallets.

Supporting SMEs in the Philippines

HitPay’s software platform is embedded with Ingenico’s terminal to help merchants accept multiple payment types such as major credit/debit cards, QR-based payments like GCash and Maya, and global cross-border payments. This means that SMEs can have faster access to cash and settle payments faster than traditional methods, helping reduce tight margins, which are common for small and medium businesses.

Additionally, the smart terminal also provides a cost-efficient way to manage end-to-end operations from a single platform, including unifying online and offline payment methods, issuing invoices, automating recurring billings, and accessing business insights to help with decision-making.

Combining Ingenico’s global payments network and HitPay’s network containing 25 regional payment partners, SMEs can serve domestic customers and tourists alike more efficiently. The alliance has launched its initial deployment for businesses in select sectors such as retail, F&B, and travel, where the shift to digital payments is significantly growing. The two companies aim to support over 10,000 SMEs in the Philippines over the course of the next two years.

HitPay operates as a BSP-regulated payment platform in the Philippines, ensuring compliance with local financial regulations. The company believes that its alliance with Ingenico is not only about terminals and transactions, but about democratising access to enterprise-grade tools and offering SMEs the opportunity to contribute to the country’s digital future.

Ingenico aims to simplify payments for businesses of every size, leveraging a comprehensive network of payment and banking partners to give companies access to secure and innovative tools that allow them to grow and stay relevant in a fast-changing market.

