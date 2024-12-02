foodora, a European food delivery platform, has partnered with Klarna to support the launch of Klarna’s new global membership program.





The initiative, which went live on October 27th in Austria, Norway, and Sweden, integrates foodora’s subscription service, foodora PRO, as a key benefit for Klarna members. This collaboration focuses on providing consumers with accessible and affordable perks across food delivery, travel, lifestyle, and digital services without requiring credit.

By including foodora PRO as a complimentary benefit for customers subscribing to Klarna’s top two membership tiers, Premium and Max, the partnership aims to create a simpler and cost-effective user experience. foodora PRO offers users unlimited free delivery and exclusive discounts on thousands of restaurants. In markets like Sweden and Norway, where online food delivery penetration exceeds 30% of households, this integration is expected to drive significant engagement among digitally active consumers.





Driving consumer-centric innovation

The partnership reflects a shift in consumer expectations toward accessible premium experiences without the reliance on credit. Traditionally, high-value perks such as airport lounge access, concierge services, and premium travel insurance have been reserved for elite credit card holders. By bundling foodora PRO with Klarna’s top-tier memberships, the companies aim to democratise these benefits, providing a comprehensive suite of services that include food delivery, lifestyle experiences, and digital offerings in a single membership plan.

This collaboration underscores the strategic importance of subscription services in the broader digital economy. As consumers increasingly seek convenience, cost savings, and integrated experiences, combining foodora’s delivery network with Klarna’s membership infrastructure provides a forward-looking model for growth and customer retention in competitive European markets.