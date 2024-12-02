Airline payment solutions provider mnc.aero has signed a deal with Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) to allow the latter to implement adad, its payment reconciliation platform.

Through this collaboration, SAS is set to be able to simplify its payment reconciliation processing, optimise transaction matching, and benefit from scaled visibility into its revenue flows. Utilising mnc.aero’s solution will allow SAS to minimise manual reconciliation efforts and make financial closing processes more efficient while also ensuring complete auditability over its payment flows.

Operating at the intersection between fintech and travel tech, mnc.aero aims to support the travel industry in taking control over its financial journey and moving its operations away from traditional bookkeeping and outdated functions to a predictive and proactive approach assisted by intelligent insights. The company delivers advanced technology, sector expertise, and optimal execution. According to mnc.aero’s officials, the company plans to support SAS in improving its payment reconciliation processes through adad. The solution focuses on providing airlines with an efficient, scalable option to automate payment reconciliation from the point of sale to the bank account.

Besides these capabilities, SAS’s representatives added that the collaboration will enable their company to boost its agility in adopting emerging payment methods, a move well aligned with its strategic objective for payments. SAS underlined its commitment to further expanding its operations, with the airline collaborating with partners and customers to support innovation in aviation.

The travel industry embracing fintech

SAS comes as an addition to many other travel players that have decided to team up with fintech companies to drive the future of payments in this particular sector. In an editorial piece from April 2025, we explored why and how these companies are working together, their goals, and their approaches. At that time, Paul van Alfen, Travel Payments Strategist at Up in the Air, shared with us his views, especially on how AI could affect or disrupt travel payments, with a focus on airline transactions. Considering the expansion of AI, which, since we published the article, has already grown exponentially, many core payment functions are further optimised through this technology, leading to improved orchestration, dynamic checkout flows, and intelligent routing and retry logic.

Creating a meeting point between fintech and the travel industry can lead to more loyalty, additional revenue streams, and meeting ever-evolving customer expectations.