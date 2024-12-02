Ingenico ePayments inspires and connects businesses in the new world of commerce to exceed the expectations of their customers. We work with you to navigate a complex ecosystem of finance and technology to maximize the benefits to your business. By drawing on our expertise, global reach and data-driven thinking we are able to guide, advise and inform you, transforming payments services from a price-driven commodity into a new engine for growth for your business. We’re a growth accelerator for tomorrow’s connected world.

PAYMENT METHODS

Credit cards

Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, UnionPay, Diners, Discover

Debit cards

Visa, Mastercard, Carte Bancaire, MIR, and a lot of local LATAM cards (Argencard, Aura, Elo, and more)

Pre-paid cards

Ingenico ePayments supports pre-paid cards.

Online banking

yes

E-wallet

PayPal, Alipay, Skrill, Qiwi, Yandex, Webmoney

Mobile / SMS / IVR

Apple Pay

Alternative payment methods

We can process a wide range of alternative payment products:

ACH, Alipay, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer, Boleto Bancario, Bpay, Direct Debit (SEPA and UK), eNets, ePrzelewy, Giropay, iDeal, ING Home'Pay, Konbini, Nordea, Pago Facil, PayPal, Paysafecard, Qiwi, Skrill, Sofort, Trustly, WebMoney, Western Union, Yandex.

Offline

Boleto Bancario, Konbini, Pago Facil

Connected companies (#)

Over 20 acquiring partners

Companies PSP is connected to

Ingenico is bank-independent and has partnerships with leading international financial institutions, such as Bambora, First Data, AIB, BNP, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Elavon and others.

Settlement currencies (acquirers)

Our Standard Settlement Currencies are AUD, CAD, CHF, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NOK, NZD, SEK, SGD, USD, and ZAR.

SERVICES

Unique selling points

By drawing on our expertise, global reach and data-driven thinking we are able to guide, advise and inform businesses, transforming payments services from a price-driven commodity into a new engine for growth for your business.

Core services

Global online payment processing, cross-border payments, advanced data analytics and performance optimization, fraud management, currency and FX services, matching and reconciliation, consolidated reporting, collecting services and global payment methods.

Pricing

Upon request on a customised basis

Collecting payments

yes

Distributing payments

yes

Fraud prevention (measures)

A tailored suite of online fraud prevention tools to choose from, shaped around your business’ needs:

- Artificial Intelligence: Advanced BI systems create and monitor real time transactions

- Generating behavior maps, monitoring patterns in sales data and identifying any anomalies that could indicate fraudulent activity, before a transaction is even completed.

- Device Fingerprinting: A key tool in credit card fraud prevention. Identify users or devices and be alerted to their return to your site, even if using a different IP address, browser or untracked cookies.

- Cross-merchant Intelligence: We develop negative databases of previous fraudulent user profiles from other merchants that we work with, allowing us to spot fraudulent users across merchant pages.

- IP Geolocation Tracking: As well as identifying fraudulent users, we can pinpoint where they are located in the world and spot them when they arrive on your site in future.

- Merchant-Controlled Rules: Tailored transaction or behavior rules exclusive to your site or payment process. Merchants are alerted when these rule conditions are broken to identify fraudulent activity.

- Industry and Sector-Specific Risk Profiles and Rules: Tailored transaction or behavior rules based on our industry and sector experience. Merchants are alerted when these rule conditions are broken to identify fraudulent activity.

- Dynamic 3D secure including compliance module to facilitate compliance to PDS2 regulation.

Fraud prevention partners

We work with a wide range of partners including rule-based and artificial intelligence.

Other services

Payment Performance Analysis, Solution Consultance, FX management, Dispute management, Fraud tools, integrations with shopping carts, booking engines etc.

Third parties

Ingenico ePayments has built a global network of industry partners, including leading technology and ecommerce platform providers, reservation systems, shopping carts, integration service providers, and other complementary service providers.

TECHNOLOGY

Direct connections

yes

Batch processing

yes

Per order processing

yes

Merchant pages (direct model)

yes

PSP pages (redirect model)

yes

Interface

The Interfaces available to merchants are XML-based interfaces over HTTPS, and API extensions that include a core RESTful/JSON API, and JavaScript and native mobile client SDKs.

Security

All transmissions over the public web are using encrypted channels like HTTPS, VPN or encryption using certificates (encrypting the message). Internally data is moved with secure copy techniques like OpenSSH and sFTP. Merchant’s (server) authentication data is hashed, and other information will be sent to Ingenico through a secure connection using HTTPS/SSL (TLS1.2 only). The certificate used to set up the HTTPS is at a minimum SHA2 with a RSA key of 2048 bits.