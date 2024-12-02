Ingenico ePayments inspires and connects businesses in the new world of commerce to exceed the expectations of their customers. We work with you to navigate a complex ecosystem of finance and technology to maximize the benefits to your business. By drawing on our expertise, global reach and data-driven thinking we are able to guide, advise and inform you, transforming payments services from a price-driven commodity into a new engine for growth for your business. We’re a growth accelerator for tomorrow’s connected world.
PAYMENT METHODS
Credit cards
Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, UnionPay, Diners, Discover
Debit cards
Visa, Mastercard, Carte Bancaire, MIR, and a lot of local LATAM cards (Argencard, Aura, Elo, and more)
Pre-paid cards
Ingenico ePayments supports pre-paid cards.
Online banking
yes
E-wallet
PayPal, Alipay, Skrill, Qiwi, Yandex, Webmoney
Mobile / SMS / IVR
Apple Pay
Alternative payment methods
We can process a wide range of alternative payment products:
ACH, Alipay, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer, Boleto Bancario, Bpay, Direct Debit (SEPA and UK), eNets, ePrzelewy, Giropay, iDeal, ING Home'Pay, Konbini, Nordea, Pago Facil, PayPal, Paysafecard, Qiwi, Skrill, Sofort, Trustly, WebMoney, Western Union, Yandex.
Offline
Boleto Bancario, Konbini, Pago Facil
Connected companies (#)
Over 20 acquiring partners
Companies PSP is connected to
Ingenico is bank-independent and has partnerships with leading international financial institutions, such as Bambora, First Data, AIB, BNP, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Elavon and others.
Settlement currencies (acquirers)
Our Standard Settlement Currencies are AUD, CAD, CHF, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, NOK, NZD, SEK, SGD, USD, and ZAR.
SERVICES
Unique selling points
By drawing on our expertise, global reach and data-driven thinking we are able to guide, advise and inform businesses, transforming payments services from a price-driven commodity into a new engine for growth for your business.
Core services
Global online payment processing, cross-border payments, advanced data analytics and performance optimization, fraud management, currency and FX services, matching and reconciliation, consolidated reporting, collecting services and global payment methods.
Pricing
Upon request on a customised basis
Collecting payments
yes
Distributing payments
yes
Fraud prevention (measures)
A tailored suite of online fraud prevention tools to choose from, shaped around your business’ needs:
- Artificial Intelligence: Advanced BI systems create and monitor real time transactions
- Generating behavior maps, monitoring patterns in sales data and identifying any anomalies that could indicate fraudulent activity, before a transaction is even completed.
- Device Fingerprinting: A key tool in credit card fraud prevention. Identify users or devices and be alerted to their return to your site, even if using a different IP address, browser or untracked cookies.
- Cross-merchant Intelligence: We develop negative databases of previous fraudulent user profiles from other merchants that we work with, allowing us to spot fraudulent users across merchant pages.
- IP Geolocation Tracking: As well as identifying fraudulent users, we can pinpoint where they are located in the world and spot them when they arrive on your site in future.
- Merchant-Controlled Rules: Tailored transaction or behavior rules exclusive to your site or payment process. Merchants are alerted when these rule conditions are broken to identify fraudulent activity.
- Industry and Sector-Specific Risk Profiles and Rules: Tailored transaction or behavior rules based on our industry and sector experience. Merchants are alerted when these rule conditions are broken to identify fraudulent activity.
- Dynamic 3D secure including compliance module to facilitate compliance to PDS2 regulation.
Fraud prevention partners
We work with a wide range of partners including rule-based and artificial intelligence.
Other services
Payment Performance Analysis, Solution Consultance, FX management, Dispute management, Fraud tools, integrations with shopping carts, booking engines etc.
Third parties
Ingenico ePayments has built a global network of industry partners, including leading technology and ecommerce platform providers, reservation systems, shopping carts, integration service providers, and other complementary service providers.
TECHNOLOGY
Direct connections
yes
Batch processing
yes
Per order processing
yes
Merchant pages (direct model)
yes
PSP pages (redirect model)
yes
Interface
The Interfaces available to merchants are XML-based interfaces over HTTPS, and API extensions that include a core RESTful/JSON API, and JavaScript and native mobile client SDKs.
Security
All transmissions over the public web are using encrypted channels like HTTPS, VPN or encryption using certificates (encrypting the message). Internally data is moved with secure copy techniques like OpenSSH and sFTP. Merchant’s (server) authentication data is hashed, and other information will be sent to Ingenico through a secure connection using HTTPS/SSL (TLS1.2 only). The certificate used to set up the HTTPS is at a minimum SHA2 with a RSA key of 2048 bits.
